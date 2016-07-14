Ghana's 91-day bill yield falls to 13.4700 pct
ACCRA, May 12 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill fell to 13.4700 percent at an auction on Friday, from 14.2141 percent at the last sale on May 5.
July 14 Hanover Insurance Group Inc :
* The Hanover estimates the impact of global catastrophe, large loss and other activity on its Chaucer segment
* Expects Chaucer segment to produce an estimated Q2 combined ratio in range of 103 to 105%
* Notable large loss events impacting Chaucer's results in quarter include Alberta wildfires and Ecuador and Japan earthquakes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
SAO PAULO, May 12 Brazilian wind and hydropower company Omega Geração SA and shareholders registered for an initial public offering (IPO) with securities regulator CVM, the company said in a securities filing on Friday. (Reporting by Luciano Costa and Brad Haynes; Editing by Chris Reese)