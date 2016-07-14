Ghana's 91-day bill yield falls to 13.4700 pct
ACCRA, May 12 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill fell to 13.4700 percent at an auction on Friday, from 14.2141 percent at the last sale on May 5.
July 14 Endotronix, Inc
* Closed a $32 million series C round of financing
* Financing includes investor syndicate such as Bioventures Investors, SV Life Sciences , Lumira Capital, Aperture Venture Partners
* As a part of the deal, Board will now include representatives from Bioventures, SVLS, Lumira, Luxemburg Capital and one independent board member Source text for Eikon:
SAO PAULO, May 12 Brazilian wind and hydropower company Omega Geração SA and shareholders registered for an initial public offering (IPO) with securities regulator CVM, the company said in a securities filing on Friday. (Reporting by Luciano Costa and Brad Haynes; Editing by Chris Reese)