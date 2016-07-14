July 14 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
Inc :
* Valeant Pharmaceuticals comments on recent stock
transactions
* Commented on recent stock transactions made by Valeant's
former chief executive officer, J. Michael Pearson
* "Pearson remains a significant Valeant shareholder with
more than 3.5 million shares"
* Pearson is required to hold 1 million shares for two years
following employment termination
* Understand that Pearson exercised and sold options
representing approximately 4.4 million shares, which would
expire within next 12 months
* Understands that Pearson sold approximately 411,000 shares
of common stock in June and July to satisfy tax obligations
* "Mike's personal stock transactions are not a reflection
of ongoing viability of Valeant"
* Next week, research and development team's work to result
in 3 "significant regulatory events related to Brodalumab,
Latanoprostene Bunod and Relistor oral"
* Former CEO Pearson- "Plan on holding my remaining shares
until company recovers and returns to being traded on
fundamentals"
