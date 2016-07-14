Ghana's 91-day bill yield falls to 13.4700 pct
ACCRA, May 12 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill fell to 13.4700 percent at an auction on Friday, from 14.2141 percent at the last sale on May 5.
July 14 Sparebanken Ost :
* Q2 net interest income 147.4 million Norwegian crowns ($17.61 million) versus 142.8 million crowns year ago
* Q2 loan losses 4.4 million crowns versus 5.1 million crowns year ago
* Q2 net income 106.3 million crowns versus 68.1 million crowns year ago
* Says Q2 earnings were affected by dividends from Frende Holding AS and non-recurring items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3684 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 12 Brazilian wind and hydropower company Omega Geração SA and shareholders registered for an initial public offering (IPO) with securities regulator CVM, the company said in a securities filing on Friday. (Reporting by Luciano Costa and Brad Haynes; Editing by Chris Reese)