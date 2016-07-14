July 14 Ivanhoe Mines Ltd
* Permanent sinking work has begun on shaft 1 at platreef
platinum-group metals, nickel, copper and gold mine in South
Africa
* Shaft 1 is expected to reach flatreef deposit, at a depth
of 777 metres, during Q3 of 2017.
* Owns 64 pct of platreef project through its subsidiary,
Ivanplats
* Expects subsequent main sinking phase will advance at
average rate of 2.7 metres a day until it reaches depth at 1,025
metres below surface in 2018
* Shaft 1 to be funded from funds remaining in co's treasury
from $280-million received in 2011 for sale of an 8 pct
interest in platreef project
