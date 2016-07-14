July 14 Express Scripts Holding Co
* Express scripts announces early tender results and
upsizing of maximum tender offers
* Says to increase previously announced aggregate maximum
tender amount for its 6.125% senior notes due 2041 from $262.5
million to $310.0 million
* Says all other terms of maximum tender offers, as
previously announced, remain unchanged
