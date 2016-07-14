July 14 Kilo Goldmines Ltd
* Kilo goldmines announces favourable court ruling regarding
title to isiro properties
* Says drc court of commerce has dismissed an action
initiated in 2014 by La Societe Miniere De L'ituri Sprl
* Has retained rights to explore for and develop iron ore
resources and other minerals associated with licences held by
KGL Isiro Sarl
* Says dismissal regarding claim on title to Kilo's Isiro
properties located in north-eastern DRC
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)