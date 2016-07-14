July 14 Magellan Midstream Partners Lp :
* Magellan Midstream to construct new Pasadena marine
terminal
* New terminal will be built on nearly 200 acres of
recently-acquired land
* Project is currently estimated to cost approximately $335
million, including acquisition of land.
* Says initially plans to build approximately 1 million
barrels of refined products and ethanol storage
* Magellan expects its new Pasadena terminal to be
operational in early 2019
* If warranted by demand, new Pasadena facility could be
expanded to include up to 10 million barrels of storage and up
to 5 docks
