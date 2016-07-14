July 14 Rapier Gold Inc :
* Rapier Gold Inc enters into agreement to acquire Pen South
Property
* Terms of purchase agreement include acquiring 100%
purchase of Pen South Property, subject to a 2% NSR
* Upon completion of terms of purchase agreement, company
will pay $325,000 and issue 1,500,000 common shares
* Agreement covers 10,848 hectares, replaces option to
explore for gold on Pen Gold South Property entered into at time
of listing co
