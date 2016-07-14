July 14 Acadia Healthcare Company Inc
* Update on the U.K.'s competition and markets authority's
review of Acadia healthcare's acquisition of Priory Group
* Acadia healthcare company inc says phase 2 assessment is
expected to take approximately nine months to complete
* Intend to explore how to respond to CMA with undertakings
prior to deadline of july 21, 2016
* Says "expect CMA will communicate its response to our
undertakings by July 28, 2016"
* Says during phase 2 assessment period, "hold-separate"
requirements will remain in place
