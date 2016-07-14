Ghana's 91-day bill yield falls to 13.4700 pct
ACCRA, May 12 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill fell to 13.4700 percent at an auction on Friday, from 14.2141 percent at the last sale on May 5.
July 14 Moody's On Lebanon's Banking System :
* Moody's: outlook on Lebanon's banking system stays negative
* Lebanese banks'rising sovereign debt holdings link their creditworthiness to that of the government
* Consider high exposure to Lebanese sovereign debt to be main credit risk for Lebanese banks over outlook horizon
* Forecasts real GDP growth of 1.7% in 2016
* Deposits will continue to grow, but at a slower rate reflecting subdued domestic economic growth Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
SAO PAULO, May 12 Brazilian wind and hydropower company Omega Geração SA and shareholders registered for an initial public offering (IPO) with securities regulator CVM, the company said in a securities filing on Friday. (Reporting by Luciano Costa and Brad Haynes; Editing by Chris Reese)