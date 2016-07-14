July 14 (Reuters) -
* Fitch: Mixed impact for UK utilities from Brexit vote
* Fitch on UK utilities - Weaker sterling supports higher UK
wholesale baseload electricity prices due to link to
dollar-denominated oil,gas,coal prices
* Fitch on UK utilities - Expect impact on UK regulated
water companies and gas and electricity networks to be limited
* Fitch on UK utilities - Expect no significant impact on
availability of debt funding for UK regulated networks, either
through debt capital markets or bank lending from Brexit
* Fitch on UK utilities - "Leave" vote creates uncertainty
around UK government energy policy, extent to which will
continue to reflect EU renewables policy
