BRIEF-Exide Technologies announces financing transactions
* Exide Technologies says it has entered into a series of financing transactions that will generate more than $200 million of new capital
July 14 pSivida Corp :
* Results from investigator-sponsored phase 2 study of Medidur showed no recurrence of uveitis in 11 eyes treated with Medidur in 2 years after implant
* Kimbell Royalty partners files form 10-Q, announces final first quarter 2017 financial and operating results and provides update on potential full-cost ceiling test impairment