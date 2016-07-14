BRIEF-Exide Technologies announces financing transactions
* Exide Technologies says it has entered into a series of financing transactions that will generate more than $200 million of new capital
July 14 NEP Group
* Nep group inc says acquired assets of danish outside broadcasting firm dblux
* Dblux will operate as nep denmark from current facility in aalborg, and will maintain its current staff Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* Exide Technologies says it has entered into a series of financing transactions that will generate more than $200 million of new capital
* Kimbell Royalty partners files form 10-Q, announces final first quarter 2017 financial and operating results and provides update on potential full-cost ceiling test impairment