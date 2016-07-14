July 14 Biotest AG :

* Landgericht Darmstadt (district court Darmstadt, Germany) sentenced a former Biotest representative for Russia to imprisonment of 5 years and 9 months

* According to judgement of court, former employee is guilty of complicity in fraud and tax evasion in years 2007-2011

* Company had dismissed former employee in 2013