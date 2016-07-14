BRIEF-Exide Technologies announces financing transactions
* Exide Technologies says it has entered into a series of financing transactions that will generate more than $200 million of new capital
* Mitsubishi Aircraft plans to undertake test flights of third and fourth prototypes of the Mitsubishi Regional Jet as early as September - Nikkei
* Mitsubishi Aircraft looks to develop the aircraft in time for delivering mass production version to ANA Holdings' All Nippon Airways in 2018 - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/29RA3jj) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* Kimbell Royalty partners files form 10-Q, announces final first quarter 2017 financial and operating results and provides update on potential full-cost ceiling test impairment