July 14 U.S. DoJ

* Restructuring of $1.5 billion deal between Tullett Prebon, ICAP Plc addresses the department's concerns that the transaction

* Restructuring of deal could address concerns by creating an interlocking directorate

* Revised deal will provide that ICAP will not own any part of Tullett Prebon after the transaction

* Revised deal will provide that ICAP will have no right to nominate a member of Tullett Prebon'S board of directors