BRIEF-Dundee Corp acquires further interest in Diagnos Inc
* Dundee Corporation acquires further interest in Diagnos Inc.
July 14 Tanager Energy Inc:
* Names Thomas M. Crain, Jr. as chairman of board and interim chief executive officer of Tanager
* John Squarek, former CEO, Donna Hyshka, former CFO are no longer officers
* CEO, corporate secretary, vice president, production, CFO roles have been consolidated and re-assigned to existing personnel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dundee Corporation acquires further interest in Diagnos Inc.
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2pGYfZe) Further company coverage: