BRIEF-Dundee Corp acquires further interest in Diagnos Inc
* Dundee Corporation acquires further interest in Diagnos Inc.
July 14 Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc
* Enscitech inc. Signs partnership agreement with vanadium electrolyte process partnership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Dundee Corporation acquires further interest in Diagnos Inc.
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2pGYfZe) Further company coverage: