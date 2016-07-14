BRIEF-Dundee Corp acquires further interest in Diagnos Inc
* Dundee Corporation acquires further interest in Diagnos Inc.
July 14 Rtg Mining Inc
* Received commitments to raise about us$15 million in private placement to australian and international institutional and sophisticated investors
* Private placement of about 33 million shares has been priced at a$0.60 per share
* Net proceeds from placement will be used to fund exploration, development of mabilo project and exploration of bunawan project, among others
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing