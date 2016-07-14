BRIEF-Dundee Corp acquires further interest in Diagnos Inc
July 14 Omega Healthcare Investors Inc :
* Declared a common stock dividend of $0.60 per share, increasing qtrly common dividend by $0.02 per share over previous quarter
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing