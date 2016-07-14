July 14 Alterra Power Corp

* Agreement with two icelandic investment funds to extend by one year maturity of bond with about $55 million; now payable on july 16, 2017

* Maturity and interest rate are adjusted from 3.5% to 5.0% for one-year extension period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)