July 14 Fca Us Llc

* Fca us announces investments in illinois and ohio facilities

* Belvidere assembly plant will receive an investment of $350 million to produce jeep cherokee, which will move from current production location in toledo, ohio, in 2017

* Investments in assembly plants total more than $1 billion

* Will also invest $700 million in toledo assembly complex (ohio) to retool north plant to produce next generation jeep wrangler

* Production of dodge dart and jeep compass/jeep patriot will end in september 2016 and december 2016, respectively