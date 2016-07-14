BRIEF-Dundee Corp acquires further interest in Diagnos Inc
* Dundee Corporation acquires further interest in Diagnos Inc.
July 14 Fca Us Llc
* Fca us announces investments in illinois and ohio facilities
* Belvidere assembly plant will receive an investment of $350 million to produce jeep cherokee, which will move from current production location in toledo, ohio, in 2017
* Investments in assembly plants total more than $1 billion
* Will also invest $700 million in toledo assembly complex (ohio) to retool north plant to produce next generation jeep wrangler
* Production of dodge dart and jeep compass/jeep patriot will end in september 2016 and december 2016, respectively
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing