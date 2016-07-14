BRIEF-Dundee Corp acquires further interest in Diagnos Inc
* Dundee Corporation acquires further interest in Diagnos Inc.
July 14 Calian Group Ltd :
* Calian's Health Services contract with DND extended to march 31, 2018 contract value increased by $75 million
* Current health services support contract with department of national defence has been extended for a further 12-month period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Dundee Corporation acquires further interest in Diagnos Inc.
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2pGYfZe) Further company coverage: