BRIEF-Exide Technologies announces financing transactions
* Exide Technologies says it has entered into a series of financing transactions that will generate more than $200 million of new capital
July 14 Nikkei:
* Tri-Stage will take a 15 percent stake in Thai Peer TV Direct, becoming its leading shareholder - Nikkei
* Stage to pay about 1 billion yen for Tv Direct's outstanding shares; to send a director to TV Direct, turn it into equity-method affiliate - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2ad8gre) Further company coverage:
* Exide Technologies says it has entered into a series of financing transactions that will generate more than $200 million of new capital
* Kimbell Royalty partners files form 10-Q, announces final first quarter 2017 financial and operating results and provides update on potential full-cost ceiling test impairment