BRIEF-Cytori Therapeutics files for mixed shelf of up to $100 mln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2pGYfZe) Further company coverage:
July 14 California Public Employees' Retirement System
* CalPERS names Marcie Frost as new chief executive officer
* Frost most recently served as the executive director of the Washington state department of retirement systems
* Frost will start her new role with CalPERS on october 3, 2016, replacing Anne Stausboll who retired at the end of june
* Doug Hoffner will serve as interim CEO Source (bit.ly/29G5GOC)
* Files for offering of up to $100.0 million of common stock by the selling stockholders - sec filing