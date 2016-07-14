July 14 California Public Employees' Retirement System

* CalPERS names Marcie Frost as new chief executive officer

* Frost most recently served as the executive director of the Washington state department of retirement systems

* Frost will start her new role with CalPERS on october 3, 2016, replacing Anne Stausboll who retired at the end of june

* Doug Hoffner will serve as interim CEO Source (bit.ly/29G5GOC)