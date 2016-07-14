BRIEF-Dundee Corp acquires further interest in Diagnos Inc
* Dundee Corporation acquires further interest in Diagnos Inc.
July 14 Abbott Laboratories :
* Health Canada approves Abbott's Absorb bioresorbable stent, the first fully dissolving heart stent
* Abbott plans to offer the device to Canadian hospitals nationwide starting this summer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dundee Corporation acquires further interest in Diagnos Inc.
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2pGYfZe) Further company coverage: