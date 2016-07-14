BRIEF-Dundee Corp acquires further interest in Diagnos Inc
* Dundee Corporation acquires further interest in Diagnos Inc.
July 14 Focus Ventures Ltd
* Focus to extend credit facility
* Arranged to extend by three years us$3.5 million loan facility
* Extension agreement also calls for anniversary payments to lenders equal to 6 pct of amount of loan principal outstanding at time
* To pay an amendment fee to lenders by way of issuance of 2.7 million common shares of company at a deemed price of cdn$0.10 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dundee Corporation acquires further interest in Diagnos Inc.
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2pGYfZe) Further company coverage: