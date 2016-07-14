BRIEF-Cytori Therapeutics files for mixed shelf of up to $100 mln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2pGYfZe) Further company coverage:
July 14 Eaton Vance Corp:
* Reported consolidated assets under management of $325.6 billion on June 30, 2016.
* Consolidated AUM on June 30, 2016 compares to $318.7 billion on april 30, 2016, close of company's second fiscal quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for offering of up to $100.0 million of common stock by the selling stockholders - sec filing