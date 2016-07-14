BRIEF-Dundee Corp acquires further interest in Diagnos Inc
* Dundee Corporation acquires further interest in Diagnos Inc.
July 14 Juno Therapeutics Inc :
* Juno Therapeutics adds adenosine receptor antagonist through acquisition of redoxtherapies
* Intend to use in combination with engineered t cells
* Upfront consideration for redoxtherapies acquisition was $10 million in cash
* Redox is also eligible to receive payments upon achievement of undisclosed clinical, regulatory, and commercial milestones
* Acquisition provides Juno with an exclusive license to vipadenant, a small molecule adenosine a2a (a2a) receptor antagonist
* Acquisition provides Juno with an exclusive license to vipadenant, a small molecule adenosine a2a (a2a) receptor antagonist

* Intends to explore adenosine molecule in combination with engineered t cell platform, may over time explore in other areas as well
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing