BRIEF-Dundee Corp acquires further interest in Diagnos Inc
July 14 LinkedIn Corp :
* Due to pending merger with Microsoft, LinkedIn does not plan to host a conference call for its Q2 business results
* Will release its Q2 2016 business results after market close on Thursday, August 4th, 2016
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing