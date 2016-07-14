BRIEF-Cytori Therapeutics files for mixed shelf of up to $100 mln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2pGYfZe) Further company coverage:
July 14 Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd
* Endurance comments on q2 2016 catastrophe events
* Initial estimated net negative financial impact of $55.5 million for q2
* Provided initial estimate of net negative financial impact in q2 from fort mcmurray wildfires,storms in texas,europe,kumamoto earthquake Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Files for offering of up to $100.0 million of common stock by the selling stockholders - sec filing