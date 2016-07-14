July 14 Lea County Bancshares Inc:

* Says it has raised $3.0 mln in equity financing - SEC filing

* Lea County Bancshares Inc discloses in form D with U.S. SEC that the total offering amount was for $3.0 million Source text: (bit.ly/29LfHIJ) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)