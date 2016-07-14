BRIEF-Dundee Corp acquires further interest in Diagnos Inc
* Dundee Corporation acquires further interest in Diagnos Inc.
July 14 Shutterstock Inc :
* On july 11, Anshu Aggarwal, chief technology officer notified company of his decision to resign
* Company has commenced an external search for a chief technology officer to succeed Aggarwal
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $100.0 million