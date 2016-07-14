BRIEF-Dundee Corp acquires further interest in Diagnos Inc
* Dundee Corporation acquires further interest in Diagnos Inc.
July 14 Match Group Inc :
* On July 11, 2016, Jeffrey Dawson informed company that he is resigning from his position as chief financial officer
* Dawson will remain with company through mid-August to assist with transition
* Jeffrey Dawson resigning as CFO, dating, in order to accept a position with another company
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing