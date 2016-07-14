BRIEF-Dundee Corp acquires further interest in Diagnos Inc
* Dundee Corporation acquires further interest in Diagnos Inc.
July 14 Brinks Co
* Brink's announces management changes
* Ronald J. Domanico has joined company as chief financial officer
* Domanico replaces Joseph W. Dziedzic
* Rohan Pal has joined company as chief information officer and chief digital officer
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing