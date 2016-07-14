BRIEF-Cytori Therapeutics files for mixed shelf of up to $100 mln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2pGYfZe) Further company coverage:
July 14 Dream Global Reit
* Dream global reit announces $85 million equity offering and intention to redeem convertible debentures
* To sell 9.5 million units of trust on a bought deal basis at a price of $9.00 per unit
* To use proceeds from offering to partially fund acquisition of two office properties located in trust's target markets in germany
* Portion of net proceeds from offering is used to fund redemption of 5.5% convertible debentures, among other things Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Files for offering of up to $100.0 million of common stock by the selling stockholders - sec filing