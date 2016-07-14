July 14 Dream Global Reit

* Dream global reit announces $85 million equity offering and intention to redeem convertible debentures

* To sell 9.5 million units of trust on a bought deal basis at a price of $9.00 per unit

* To use proceeds from offering to partially fund acquisition of two office properties located in trust's target markets in germany

* Portion of net proceeds from offering is used to fund redemption of 5.5% convertible debentures, among other things