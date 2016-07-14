BRIEF-Dundee Corp acquires further interest in Diagnos Inc
* Dundee Corporation acquires further interest in Diagnos Inc.
July 14 Korn/Ferry International
* On july 8, 2016, korn/ferry international ( 'company') adopted a restructuring plan
* Plan will include elimination of redundant positions and consolidation of office space
* Estimated cost of actions contemplated by plan is between $20 million to $26 million
* Charges are expected to include approximately $17 million to $22 million of cash expenditures - sec filing
* Company expects to recognize these charges during q1 of fiscal 2017
* Expects restructuring actions to be completed by july 31, 2016
* Restructuring actions in addition to previously disclosed restructuring actions relating to integration of hg luxco Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Dundee Corporation acquires further interest in Diagnos Inc.
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2pGYfZe) Further company coverage: