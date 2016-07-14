July 14 Korn/Ferry International

* On july 8, 2016, korn/ferry international ( 'company') adopted a restructuring plan

* Plan will include elimination of redundant positions and consolidation of office space

* Estimated cost of actions contemplated by plan is between $20 million to $26 million

* Charges are expected to include approximately $17 million to $22 million of cash expenditures - sec filing

* Company expects to recognize these charges during q1 of fiscal 2017

* Expects restructuring actions to be completed by july 31, 2016

* Restructuring actions in addition to previously disclosed restructuring actions relating to integration of hg luxco