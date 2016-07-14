July 14 Berkshire Hathaway Inc

* On July 13, buffett donated 14,968,423 shares of class b common stock to bill and melinda gates foundation

* On July 13, buffett donated 1.5 million shares of class b common stock to susan thompson buffett foundation - sec filing

* On July 6, 2015,buffett donated 1.1 million shares of class b stock to sherwood foundation, howard g. Buffett foundation,novo foundation

* On July 13, 2016,buffett donated 1 million shares of class b stock to sherwood foundation,howard g. Buffett foundation,novo foundation