July 15 Innodis Ltd :

* Says Jean-Pierre Lim Kong has been appointed as new chief executive officer of Innodis with effect from Jan. 1, 2017

* Says Lim Kong will be taking over from JEAN HOW HONG, the current CEO, who will retire at expiry of his contract on Dec. 31, 2016 Source: bit.ly/29Cr01H Further company coverage: