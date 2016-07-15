BRIEF-Lifeway Foods Inc's Q1 earnings per share $0.01
* Lifeway Foods Inc announces results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017
July 15 Innodis Ltd :
* Says Jean-Pierre Lim Kong has been appointed as new chief executive officer of Innodis with effect from Jan. 1, 2017
* Says Lim Kong will be taking over from JEAN HOW HONG, the current CEO, who will retire at expiry of his contract on Dec. 31, 2016 Source: bit.ly/29Cr01H Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 18 JBS SA's controlling shareholders sold shares in the meatpacker worth 329 million reais ($98 million) in April, according to regulatory filings, after JBS's chairman and CEO had secretly begun negotiating a plea-bargain deal with government prosecutors.