July 15 Nordax Group AB :
* Q2 total operating income 290 million Swedish crowns ($34.11 million) versus 216 million
crowns year ago
* Q2 operating profit 146 million Swedish crowns versus 13 million crowns year ago
* Q2 net profit increased to 112 million crowns versus 10 million crowns year ago
* Total operating income positively affected by larger loan portfolio, highernet interest
margins and positive FX effects; earnings improved mainly as result of improved net interest
income
* Says Brexit not to have direct impact on company's business
($1 = 8.5029 Swedish crowns)
