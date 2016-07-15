BRIEF-Lifeway Foods Inc's Q1 earnings per share $0.01
* Lifeway Foods Inc announces results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017
July 15 Wolford AG :
* Dividend of 0.20 euro per share proposed
* FY revenues grew by 3.2 percent to 162.40 million euros ($180.54 million)
* Targets for 2016/17: slight revenue growth and positive earnings
* Operating earnings are expected to rise slightly in fy 2016/2017
* FY operating earnings (EBIT) came to 1.55 million euros, as against 2.17 million euros in 2014/15 financial year
* FY earnings before tax were also positive (0.62 million euros, as against 1.21 million euros in previous year)
* FY loss after tax 6.19 million euros versus profit 1.03 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8995 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Lifeway Foods Inc announces results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017
SAO PAULO, May 18 JBS SA's controlling shareholders sold shares in the meatpacker worth 329 million reais ($98 million) in April, according to regulatory filings, after JBS's chairman and CEO had secretly begun negotiating a plea-bargain deal with government prosecutors.