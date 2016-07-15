July 15 Husqvarna Ab

* Q2 net sales amounted to SEK 11,504 mln

* Q2 operating income increased to SEK 1,729 mln (1,675)

* Says priority for group during remainder of year will be to offset currency headwind and finance profitable growth initiatives by operational improvements

* Says positive development continued in Q2, despite lower demand for lawn and garden products in North America, which was affected by unfavorable weather

* Says turn-around of consumer brands division is proceeding according to plan

* Reuters poll: Husqvarna Q2 core operating result was seen at 1,712 million SEK, sales seen at 12.3 billion