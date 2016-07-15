BRIEF-Lifeway Foods Inc's Q1 earnings per share $0.01
* Lifeway Foods Inc announces results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017
July 15 Beter Bed Holding NV :
* Q2 revenue rose by 7.0 pct to 89.8 million euros ($99.83 million) (like-for-like growth: 2.5 pct)
* Q2 EBITDA rose by 16.8 pct to 4.3 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8995 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 18 JBS SA's controlling shareholders sold shares in the meatpacker worth 329 million reais ($98 million) in April, according to regulatory filings, after JBS's chairman and CEO had secretly begun negotiating a plea-bargain deal with government prosecutors.