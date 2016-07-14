BRIEF-Third Point cuts share stake in Facebook, JPMorgan, ups in Alphabet
* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 2.5 million shares in Alcoa Corp
July 14 (Reuters) -
* Elliott Capital Advisors LP reports 13.2 percent stake in Poundland Group Plc - filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Leon Cooperman reports 6.80 percent passive stake in Ocwen Financial Corp as of May 2 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2qemdx2) Further company coverage: