BRIEF-Lifeway Foods Inc's Q1 earnings per share $0.01
* Lifeway Foods Inc announces results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017
July 15 P/F Bakkafrost
* A routine surveillance test by the Veterinary Authority on farming site A-73 Hvannasund Norur has resulted in suspicion of fish being infected by pathogenic ISA-virus
* The suspicion arose after the result in one cage indicated that the fish is infected by the so called HPR-del ISA-virus
* Bakkafrost is preparing to take necessary actions
* The Veterinary Authority will carry out further tests in this cage and all other cages in the farming site. The results of these tests will be available over the next few days
* Farming site A-73 Hvannasund Norur contains 1.2 million fish with an average weight of approximately 0.54 kg whole fish equivalent (wfe)
* Total biomass is approximately 665 tonnes wfe
* Bakkafrost expects to send out a stock announcement, when the final results are available and conclusion is made regarding future actions. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)
SAO PAULO, May 18 JBS SA's controlling shareholders sold shares in the meatpacker worth 329 million reais ($98 million) in April, according to regulatory filings, after JBS's chairman and CEO had secretly begun negotiating a plea-bargain deal with government prosecutors.