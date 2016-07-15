July 15 Orkla Asa :

* Q2 adjusted EBIT NOK 996 million (Reuters poll NOK 923 million) vs NOK 789 million in Q2 2015

* Q2 revenues NOK 9,433 million (Reuters poll NOK 9.21 billion) vs NOK 7,705 million in Q2 2015

* Q2 pretax result NOK 1,259 million (Reuters poll 1.10 billion) vs NOK 1,280 million in Q2 2015

* "For the ninth consecutive quarter we saw organic sales growth in the branded consumer goods business. Orkla had significant improvement in operating profit due to higher sales and internal improvement projects," said CEO Peter A. Ruzicka

* On Brexit: The trade policy situation in the wake of the UK

* referendum on leaving the EU is still uncertain... Brexit will have a minor impact in the short term, as the majority of Orkla's operations are in the Nordic and Baltic regions and central Europe, with limited exposure to the UK"

* The markets in which Orkla has a presence, growth is expected to remain moderate in the coming years

* Says faces increasingly tough competition from imported international brands and private labels

* Says raw material and packaging costs have increased, especially for some of the companies

* Repeats aims to deliver organic growth that at least matches market growth and annual adjusted EBIT growth of 6-9 percent in the branded consumer goods business in the period 2016-2018

* "Demanding integration efforts are under way in the wake of several acquisitions" Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen)