July 15 SHL Telemedicine Ltd :

* Announced today that Ehud Ben Yair will become company's Chief Financial Officer as of September 15, 2016

* Eran Antebi, SHL's Chief Financial Officer, will continue to serve shl through September 30, 2016 in order to facilitate a smooth transition