* Q2 pretax profit NOK 1.71 billion (Reuters poll NOK 1.56
billion)
* Q2 combined ratio 80.6 percent (Reuters poll 81.2 percent)
* Overtime, dividend payouts will reflect Gjensidige's
policy not to build capital in excess of the targeted
capitalisation.
* Over the next 2.5-4.5 years, average annual run-off gains
are expected to be around NOK 800 million, moving the expected
reported combined ratio to the lower end of the 86-89 corridor
(undiscounted).
* The board remains confident in Gjensidige's ability to
deliver solid earnings and dividend growth over time.
* A potential new tax on financial services in Norway might
materialise in 2017. More clarity on this issue is expected
during the fourth quarter 2016.
