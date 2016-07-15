July 15 Cloetta AB

* Q2 net sales for quarter increased by 6.4 per cent to SEK 1,362 mln

* Q2 operating profit SEK 142 million vs year-ago 130 mln

* Reuters poll: Cloetta q2 operating profit was seen at SEK 133 mln, net sales SEK 1,356 mln

* Says sales for quarter increased by 6.4 per cent, of which organic growth accounted for 2.0 percent

* Says sales in quarter were up in Sweden, Finland, Norway and Denmark

* Says sales were down in UK, Netherlands, Italy and export markets

* Says reported drop in sales in UK is partly attributable to a weaker British pound following brexit referendum Source text for Eikon: Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: